Suspected Russian air strikes kill 19 civilians near Deir Ezzor city in Syria: Monitor
By AFP | Published: 11th September 2017 09:22 PM |
Last Updated: 11th September 2017 09:22 PM | A+A A- |
BEIRUT: Suspected Russian air strikes killed 19 civilians outside the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Monday, a monitor said, in a second day of deadly strikes in the region.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two sets of strikes half-an-hour apart targeted the village of Al-Khrayta, killing eight civilians in tents along the Euphrates River and another 11 in boats on the water.
The deaths came a day after the monitor said Russian air strikes killed 34 civilians in ferries carrying them across the Euphrates southwest of the city.