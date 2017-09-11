BEIRUT: Suspected Russian air strikes killed 19 civilians outside the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Monday, a monitor said, in a second day of deadly strikes in the region.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two sets of strikes half-an-hour apart targeted the village of Al-Khrayta, killing eight civilians in tents along the Euphrates River and another 11 in boats on the water.

The deaths came a day after the monitor said Russian air strikes killed 34 civilians in ferries carrying them across the Euphrates southwest of the city.