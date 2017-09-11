KARACHI: Two bodies have been found in the mountains of Mastung district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, with a Pakistani official saying that they could be of the two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped from Quetta earlier this year.

The bodies were found last Thursday and have now been sent to Islamabad for a DNA test.

A senior government official said the test was being done to ascertain identity of the deceased as the bodies were in bad condition and beyond recognition.

"To be honest, they are just skeletons," the official said today.

Chinese officials have been approached to get samples from relatives of the kidnapped man and woman for the DNA test, the Dawn reported. The abduction took place on May 24, in Quetta's Jinnah town. While one Chinese woman managed to escape when the abductors fired in the air to disperse onlookers, they managed to get hold of two others.

The kidnapping of the Chinese nationals has raised concerns in Beijing over the multi-billion dollar investment in Pakistan. The abduction forced the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to evacuate 10 of its nationals from Quetta and send them home.