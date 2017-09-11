ASTANA: Venezuela's President on Sunday issued a call in Kazakhstan's capital for a world without wars, terrorism and hegemonic empires.

"It's time to fight for another world. It's time to fight for a world without wars, without terrorism, without hegemonic empires," Nicolas Maduro said in his remarks at a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Astana, reports Efe.

Maduro, who arrived on Saturday night in Kazakhstan, is participating in the OIC summit as Secretary General of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Venezuela deeply believes "it's time for dialogue, for a profound dialogue of cultures, civilizations and religions", the leftist President said.

He added that the two organisations can only "make progress toward those objectives of justice and peace if they are united".

The Venezuelan leader said both organisations shared principles such as "inclusive multi-lateralism," which he said was the "most effective tool" for addressing global challenges.

"And the rejection of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or the political independence of states, and the rejection of the imposition of unilateral sanctions in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations charter and the norms of international law," he added.

He also stressed their common stance in support of the "peaceful resolution of disputes, democracy, the development and respect for all human rights and basic freedoms".

With respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said the Non-Aligned Movement, which he will head until 2019, urgently calls for a "just, lasting, comprehensive and peaceful resolution" and "condemns the illegal practices of the occupying power".

Upon his arrival in Astana, Maduro was received by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He later also met the Presidents of Turkey and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, respectively.

Before travelling to Kazakhstan, Maduro said that with the aim of reducing Venezuela's dependence on the United States dollar and weathering US sanctions and pressure on the Caribbean nation, Caracas will sell oil and natural gas in other currencies, including the yuan, yen, ruble and the rupee.