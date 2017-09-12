CUPERTINO: Apple is holding its first product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company's new spaceship-style campus in Cupertino, California. The event opened with a tribute to its late co-founder, Steve Jobs, and a nod to those impacted by the storms devastating Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. Cook says that while the Apple community still thinks about Jobs daily, it's gotten to a point where people can reflect on him with joy instead of sadness. He also talks about how Apple is trying to make it easy for people to donate through iTunes.

Here are the updates:

12.05 p.m.

CEO Tim Cook launched the much-awaited iPhone X, and called it "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."

The iPhone X has an edge-to-edge screen and uses facial recognition to unlock the device, and improved "super retina" display with improved graphics and resolution.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, on Tuesday. (Photo | AP)

11.50 p.m.

Apple is refreshing its lineup of iPhones with camera, display and speaker improvements.

The new phones promise to shoot pictures with better colours and less distortion, particularly in low-light settings. The display will adapt to ambient lighting, similar to a feature in some iPad Pro models. Speakers will be louder and offer deeper bass.

The new iPhone 8 will keep its predecessor's size — 4.7 inches __ but have a higher starting price of $699, up from $649. The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799, up from $769. The new phones come out on Sept. 22.

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, shows features of the new iPhone 8 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino. (Photo | AP)

Apple is bucking its traditional naming convention by calling the new phones iPhone 8 rather than 7S. The S designation might have given consumers the impression that the new phones are mere incremental updates from the current iPhone 7. That's especially so this year given that Apple is also expected to announce an anniversary edition with additional features and a higher price tag.

The Plus version will continue to have two camera lenses and now has the ability to optimize lighting as you shoot.

Both versions will allow wireless charging, a feature thought to be limited to the anniversary phone. Many Android phones, including Samsung's, already have this.

11.35 p.m.

A new version of the Apple TV streaming device will be able to show video with sharper "4K" resolution and a color-improvement technology called high-dynamic range.

Many rival devices already offer these features. However, there's not a lot of video in 4K and HDR yet, nor are there many TVs that can display it. Apple TV doesn't have its own display and needs to be connected to a TV.

Apple says it's been working with movie studios to bring titles with 4K and HDR to its iTunes store. They will be sold at the same prices as high-definition video, which tends to be a few dollars more than standard-definition versions. Apple says it's working with Netflix and Amazon Prime to bring their 4K originals to Apple TV, too.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software, shows the new Apple TV product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino. (Photo | AP)

Apple TV 4K model will cost $179. It ships on Sept. 22. A version without 4K will cost less.

Apple is announcing it at a product event Tuesday in Cupertino, California.

11.15 p.m.

Apple is coming out with a new smartwatch designed to be less dependent on the iPhone.

Apple Watch will still require a companion iPhone. However, a new model comes with cellular access, so it will be possible to do more — such as receiving messages — while the phone is at home. It will require a data plan, which typically costs $5 or $10 a month.

Since the original watch's debut in April 2015, Apple has been trying to enable more stand-alone features. Last year's model, for instance, introduced GPS capabilities, so that the watch can measure runs and bike rides more accurately without the iPhone nearby.

The new cellular model, called Series 3, will start at $399. One without cellular goes for $329, down from $369 for the comparable model now. The original Series 1, without GPS, sells for $249, down from $269. The new watch comes out Sept. 22.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, shows new Apple Watch Series 3 product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino. (Photo | AP)

A rival smartwatch from Samsung already has cellular options.

Existing Apple Watches will get a software update next Tuesday.

The watch details were announced as part of an Apple event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters, where it was also expected to unveil new iPhones.

___

11.00 p.m.

The companies that supply Apple with the guts of its premier technology are on the rise in trading ahead of a product announcement at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

While Apple hasn't confirmed what it's going to unveil on Tuesday, it is expected to introduce a dramatically redesigned iPhone that may push close to $1,000 each. Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or "bezel," that currently surrounds most phone screens. It may also include facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

Apple Inc. also is expected to announce minor upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.