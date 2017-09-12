LONDON: Britain and the European Commission "jointly agreed" to postpone the next round of Brexit negotiations by a week, the UK's Department for Exiting the European Union announced on Tuesday.

"The UK and the European Commission have today jointly agreed to start the fourth round of negotiations on September 25," a government spokesman said in a statement.

"Both sides settled on the date after discussions between senior officials in recognition that more time for consultation would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round," he added.