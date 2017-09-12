PM Solberg-led rightwing bloc ahead in Norway general election, shows official projection
By AFP | Published: 12th September 2017

OSLO: Norway's governing rightwing bloc, led by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, was in the lead in the country's general election after the first official projections were published on Monday.
The bloc was seen winning an absolute majority of 89 of the 169 seats in parliament, ahead of the Labour-led opposition which was seen taking 80 seats, with more than a third of votes counted.