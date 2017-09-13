Damaged buildings and fallen trees litter downtown Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, after the passing of Hurricane Irma. (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Over 100 Indian and Indian-origin people were today evacuated from the hurricane Irma-hit Saint Maarten and brought to the Caribbean island of Curacao on a special flight chartered by the Indian government.

"The special flight chartered by the government of India just arrived in Curacao with 110 Indian and Indian-origin evacuees from Sint Maarten," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said yesterday that the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sint Maarten was a priority.

Sint Maarten, that is jointly administered by France and the Netherlands, was directly in Hurricane Irma's path. The island suffered widespread destruction after the storm made landfall last week and wreaked havoc on the Caribbean islands.

