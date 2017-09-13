ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday met Turkey's top leadership as part of his efforts to drum up support after US President Donald Trump criticised Islamabad for providing safe havens to terrorists.

Asif travelled to Ankara on a day-long visit where he called on Turkish President Recip Tayyep Erdogan and held talks with Prime Minister Benali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on bilateral ties and the prevailing regional situation, the Foreign Office here said in a statement.

The foreign ministers of the two countries held talks covering all areas of mutual cooperation and coordination on peace and security in the region with particular focus on Afghanistan in the light of recent developments, it said.

"They agreed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and reiterated that Afghanistan's neighbours and regional countries needed to work together for facilitating a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," FO said. It said that during these meetings the two sides shared concern over alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

The two sides also agreed for further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Turkey and deepening mutual coordination on regional peace, security and connectivity.

During his meeting with Erdogan, Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire for further strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries through increased cooperation in political, economic, defence and people-to- people ties.

Emphasising that lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for regional stability, the two leaders agreed to work together for peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

Asif discussed bilateral relations with Prime Minister Yildrim and they expressed satisfaction at the remarkable progress being made in deepening the strategic partnership. The two sides also expressed deep concern over the atrocities being committed against Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Ahead of Asif's maiden visit to America, Pakistan's foreign ministry had announced that he will travel to China, Russia, Iran and Turkey to drum up support for Islamabad after Trump warned it of consequences if it continues to support terror groups. Pakistan is upset over the allegations.

The foreign minister yesterday visited Tehran where he met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his counterpart Javad Zarif.

Asif and Zarif exchanged views on the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of latest developments in the war-torn country.

Last week, the foreign minister visited China and discussed the new US policy with his counterpart Wang Yi.