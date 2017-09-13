Overturned trailer homes are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys. | AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will travel to storm-battered Florida on Thursday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the White House said.

The White House has been keen to show that Trump is on top of coordinating the federal response to hurricanes Irma and Harvey -- which earlier this month flooded Houston, Texas.

Trump travelled twice to Texas in the wake of that storm and now looks set to visit Florida.

"The president's actions during these times demonstrate why he's a true leader," said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in announcing a visit to the still-recovering Sunshine State.

"The president and the entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas and all the areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey."

First Lady Melania Trump said she would join her husband on the trip, adding on Twitter: "My concern continues for all impacted by the hurricanes."