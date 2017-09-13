KAZAKHSTAN: Two US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, headed for a mission of more than five months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-06 rocket carrying Alexander Misurkin of the Russia's Roscosmos space agency, NASA first-time flyer Mark Vande Hei and his veteran colleague Joe Acaba launched at 3:17 am (2117 GMT), according to images broadcast by Roscosmos.