isitors surround a sandcastle at the Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany (AP)

BERLIN: A new Guinness World Record has been set in Germany for the tallest sandcastle, which measures a spectacular 16.68 metres and has broken the record held by celebrated Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

The enormous sandcastle is intricately decorated with images of tourist attractions from around the world, including Athens' Acropolis and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Using approximately 3,500 tonnes of sand, it took a team of artists almost a month to complete. An entire week was spent just collecting the sand in 168 trucks.

German travel agency Schauinsland-Reisen GmbH organised the attempt in Duisburg, Germany.

Official Guinness World Records adjudicator Jack Brockbank was on hand to verify the record in front of a crowd of onlookers.

After measuring the sand sculpture using laser technology, he announced that the team successfully broke the previous record.

On February 10 this year, Pattnaik had built a 14.84 metres tall sand castle on the beach of Puri, Odisha to promote world peace.

"We wanted to organise another exciting event that brings together summer, sun, sand and our slogan – 'Holidays in great hands' – in perfect harmony," said Andreas Ruttgers, Head of Tourism at Schauinsland-Reisen.