MOSCOW: Over 20,000 people were evacuated from more than 30 facilities here on Wednesday, following "almost simultaneous" anonymous phone calls with bomb threats, Russian media reported.

Police checked over 30 facilities in Moscow, including three railway stations, major shopping malls and hotels in various parts of the city, Xinhua cited Tass news agency as saying.

The law enforcement bodies were checking a phone call stating that a bomb was planted in Moscow's central Red Square.

The phone calls were still coming, Tass said.

The phone calls were being checked and no official information regarding the calls had been published.