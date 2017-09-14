WASHINGTON: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that there can be no military solution to the problem in Afghanistan and it should work for creating political solution in the country.

"I believe it is important in Afghanistan to invest in the conditions to create a political solution. I believe that is possible," Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

He was responding to a question on resolving the lingering crisis in Afghanistan.

"I don't think there is a military solution to the crisis in Afghanistan, as I don't think there is a military solution for practically any crisis in the world," he said.

Guterres said he believes that investing in creating such a condition means the engagement in dialogue with the relevant parties.

"Even when the US have announced their surge, they were also saying that they believe a political solution is necessary," he said.

"So, it is clear for me that, independently of short-term measures that might be taken, the political solution is the long-term road that we need all to move on," Guterres said.