Russia test fires second inter-continental ballistic missile in 10 days

The Russian Strategic Missile Force had reportedly conducted the previous test of the ICBM last week.

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday tested its second Yars inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) in last 10 days.

The Russian Strategic Missile Force had conducted the previous test of the ICBM last week, the RT news reported.

The launch was conducted at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia by troops of the 14th missile division, which is stationed near the city of Yoshkar Ola in the southern part of central Russia.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the capabilities of the batch of ICBMs and released the video of the launch.

On September 12, Russia had conducted a similar test from a silo in Plesetsk.

The RS-24 Yars, also known as RT-24 Yars or Topol'-MR, is a Russian MIRV-equipped, thermonuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile first tested on May 29, 2007, after a secret military R&D project, to replace the older R-36 and UR-100N that have been in use for nearly 50 years.

Russian rocket division is currently armed with Yars missiles deployed in silos or on mobile launchers.
 

