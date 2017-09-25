Home World

US-backed fighters say Russia bombed forces at gas plant in Syria

"Russian air strikes and mortar fire hit the Conoco gas plant where a large number of our forces are stationed, and the preliminary toll is at least six wounded," SDF spokeswoman said.

Published: 25th September 2017 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2017 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Russian military helicopter flies over the desert in Deir el-Zor province, Syria. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIRUT: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia on Monday accused Russia of bombing its fighters at a gas facility it captured two days ago from the Islamic State group in eastern Syria.

"Russian air strikes and mortar fire hit the Conoco gas plant where a large number of our forces are stationed, and the preliminary toll is at least six wounded," SDF spokeswoman Lilwa Abdallah told AFP.

She said Syrian regime forces carried out additional bombardment of SDF positions after the initial Russian bombing.

"We reserve the right to respond," added Abdallah.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, captured the Conoco plant in Syria's Deir Ezzor province on Saturday.

The militia is fighting a campaign against IS on the eastern side of the Euphrates river that cuts diagonally across Deir Ezzor, a resource-rich province that borders Iraq.

Syria's regime, backed by its ally Russia, is carrying out its own campaign against IS in Deir Ezzor, largely on the western side of the Euphrates, including in the provincial capital Deir Ezzor city.

A "de-confliction" line is supposed to prevent the two campaigns from clashing, but Monday's alleged bombardment is the second time the SDF has accused Russia and the regime of hitting its fighters.

On September 16, the group said six of its fighters were wounded in air strikes by regime and Russian warplanes in the Al-Sinaaiya area around seven kilometres from the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syrian Democratic Forces Russia bombing Syria Syria gas plant Syria gas plant bombing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp