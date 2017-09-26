Home World

Paris terror attacks suspect Abdeslam wants to attend trial in Belgium: Prosecutors

Salah Abdeslam wants to appear in person at his trial for a shootout with police in Brussels last year that led to his capture after four months on the run, Belgian prosecutors said.

Published: 26th September 2017 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2017 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

This file image taken from video shows Salah Abdeslam, left, the fugitive from the Nov. 13 Paris attacks. (AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: Paris terror suspect Salah Abdeslam wants to appear in person at his trial for a shootout with police in Brussels last year that led to his capture after four months on the run, Belgian prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Abdeslam, the only surviving alleged member of the Islamist gang that murdered 130 people in the French capital in November 2015, was arrested three days after a gun battle with police in March last year that left several officers wounded.

Belgian judges have ordered the 28-year-old, who is in custody in France awaiting trial for the Paris attacks, to stand trial in Brussels along with his alleged accomplice Sofiane Ayari, with the case due to start on December 18.

"Contrary to what was thought, he has said he wants to come and attend his trial," a spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor's office told AFP.

Abdeslam, a Belgian-born French national, is charged with "attempted murder of several police officers in a terrorist context" over the shootout at a flat in the Forest district of Brussels.

He and Ayari fled the flat but police caught up with them in the gritty Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek, shooting Abdeslam in the leg.

Investigators suspect that Abdeslam's arrest precipitated the suicide bombings targeting Brussels airport and metro system four days later by jihadists who feared that they too would be captured before they could carry out their plot.

The Islamic State group claimed the Paris and Brussels attacks and French and Belgian police believe the same terror cell plotted both assaults. 

A lawyer in the Brussels case told AFP that hearings are scheduled over four days, ending on December 22.

Eric Van Der Sypt, spokesman for Belgian prosecutors, said the task now was to arrange the conditions -- both legal and in terms of security -- for Abdeslam's transfer to Belgium.

He could be the subject of a loan to Belgium during the trial, but "the French will want guarantees about his return", Van Der Sypt added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paris terror attacks  Salah Abdeslam trial Paris terror attacks probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp