Home World

Interior chief says one-third of employees not loyal to Trump

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he knew when he took over the 70,000-employee department in March that, 30 percent of the crew were not loyal to the flag.

Published: 27th September 2017 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2017 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, said that nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and Trump. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump, and he is working to change the department's regulatory culture to be more business friendly.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, said yesterday he knew when he took over the 70,000-employee department in March that, "I got 30 percent of the crew that's not loyal to the flag."

In a speech to an oil industry group, Zinke compared Interior to a pirate ship that captures "a prized ship at sea and only the captain and the first mate row over" to finish the mission.

"We do have good people" at Interior, he said, "but the direction has to be clear and you've got to hold people accountable."

Zinke's comments echo complaints by some White House allies that a permanent, "deep state" in Washington has sabotaged Trump's efforts to remake the government.

Zinke did not go that far, but he lamented a government culture that prizes analysis over action, saying: "There's too many ways in the present process for someone who doesn't want to get (a regulatory action) done to put it a holding pattern."

To remedy that, Zinke said he is pursuing a major reorganization that would push much of the agency's decisionmaking outside Washington and move several agencies, including the Bureau of Reclamation and Bureau of Land Management, to undetermined Western states.

The moves follow military strategy, Zinke said: "Push your generals where the fight is."

While details remain largely under wraps, Zinke said he was excited.

"It's going to be huge," he said in a speech to the National Petroleum Council, an advisory committee that includes leaders of the oil and gas industry. "I really can't change the culture without changing the structure."

Besides moving employees, Zinke said he wants to speed up permits for oil drilling, logging and other energy development that now can take years.

"The president wants it yesterday," Zinke said, referring to permits for energy development. "We have to do it by the law."

On other topics, Zinke said the Endangered Species Act has been "abused" by bureaucrats and environmental groups and needs to be reformed to be less "arbitrary."

"There is no off-ramp" for species to be removed from protected status, he said.

Zinke also offered a quirky defense of hydraulic fracturing, a drilling technique also known as fracking that has led to a years-long energy boom in the US, with sharply increased production of oil and natural gas.

"Fracking is proof that God's got a good sense of humor and he loves us," Zinke said without explanation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ryan Zinke Donald Trump Navy SEAL White House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp