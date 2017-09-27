Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom readmitted in London hospital

By PTI

LONDON: Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been admitted to a London hospital again after her condition deteriorated, days after she underwent a third surgery for her throat cancer.

Kulsoom, who is in her mid-sixties, recently won Lahore's NA-120 seat which was seen as referendum on the disqualification of Sharif by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

The seat fell vacant after Supreme Court disqualified 67-year-old Sharif on July 28 in the case. Her daughter, who is in London to be with her ailing mother, tweeted, "Ami (mom) was taken & admitted to the hospital again late last night. Doctors are trying to stabilise her condition. Request for prayers," she said.

On September 21, Kulsoom underwent a third operation for lymphoma (throat cancer), for which she was diagnosed last month. Quoting doctors, the Sharif family had said that Kulsoom's cancer was curable.