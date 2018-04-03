Home World

Nepal Prime Minister Oli says he would not sign any deal against national pride during India visit

Oli will visit India from April 6 to 8 leading a 53-member jumbo delegation.

K P Sharma Oli. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said today that he would not sign any agreement with India that would put at stake Nepal's pride and prestige.

"I will not reach any deal that would go against national interest of Nepal," Oli assured lawmakers while briefing the Parliament about his upcoming visit to India.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali, Industry Minister Matrika Yadav, Physical Planning and Infrastructure Minister Raghubir Mahaseth besides his wife Radhika Shakya.

He said his visit would focus mainly on implementing the past agreements signed between Nepal and India rather than singing new one.

"I will not sign any agreements against the national interest," he asserted.

"We want to maintain trustful (ties) with India and clear any suspicion in the bilateral relations," said Oli.

"We want to maintain a dignified relationship with India while desisting from anything that would be disgraceful to the nation." Nepal's Cabinet today endorsed Oli's state visit to India.

He is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. It is his maiden foreign trip after assuming office in February.

During his three-day visit, Oli will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, meet his counterpart Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him for the historic victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections.

