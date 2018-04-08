Home World

US Sikhs celebrate 'Turban Day' to promote understanding of faith and dispel stereotypes

Turban Day events were being held as civil rights organisation, the Sikh Coalition, reports a spike in hate crimes against members of the faith.

Published: 08th April 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

American civil rights lawyer and Hoboken city Mayor Ravinder S Bhalla at the Turban Day gathering at New York's Times Square. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Thousands of turbans were on the heads of people from different races, religions and nationalities in the city's Times Square as Sikhs launched the annual series of Turban Day events to promote understanding of their faith and dispel stereotypes about the piece of attire.

On Saturday, volunteers from Sikhs of New York organisation tied turbans on the heads of visitors while explaining its significance for Sikhs and telling them about their religion, which is probably the most misunderstood faith in the US.

"The reason we are having this event is to spread awareness, that people with turban on their heads are Sikhs," said Gagandeep Singh, one of the event's organisers from Sikhs of New York. 

"We explain why Sikhs tie turbans, what a turban stands for. It gives you a responsibility. If a person needs help, a person with a turban is supposed to help them."

He said that this was the sixth edition of the event and the people's response has been amazing.

Turban Day events were being held as civil rights organisation, the Sikh Coalition, reports a spike in hate crimes against members of the faith.

It said last month that Sikhs "are experiencing an average of one hate crime per week since the start of 2018" and added that "this figure is likely to be the tip of the iceberg as many individuals of hate crimes do not report them to law enforcement or the Sikh Coalition".

American media has created a stereotype of turban-wearing terrorists, which has come to haunt the Sikh community.

Rajwant Singh, a founder of the National Sikh Coalition, said that the polls conducted by his organisation "found out that turban causes anxiety among many Americans".

"A large number (of Americans) has no understanding what it stands for and they associate it with extremism whereas it stands for equality and harmony," he said.

"Turban Day provides an opportunity for Americans and all non-Sikhs to experience wearing it and familiarise themselves with fellow Sikh Americans. It breaks ice and forms bond with strangers."

Singh said many other Sikh students associations held Turban Day at several universities across the nation and more events were planned in the days leading up to Baisakhi next week.

A Turban Day celebration has been planned at the California state legislature building in Sacramento on April 12.

California State Assembly is expected to pass a resolution on that day recognising April 12 as Baisakhi in California that was proposed by Assembly member Ash Kalra.

On April 13, Baisakhi Eve will be celebrated as International Turban Day by the Sikh Children Forum based in Fremont, California, "to popularise adoption of turban as a personal, religious and social symbol of identity amongst Sikh children and our no-turban wearing Sikh brothers and sisters".

It urges Sikhs who don't usually wear turbans to to wear them on that day as they go about their daily routine.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
racism Sikh Coalition Times Square Turban Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp