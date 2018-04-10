Home World

Macron, Trump want firm reaction on Syria after alleged chemical attack: Elysee

The French and US presidents held fresh talks about the alleged chemical attack on Syrian civilians in Douma.

Published: 10th April 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: The French and US presidents held fresh talks about the alleged chemical attack on Syrian civilians in Douma and expressed a desire for a "firm response" from the international community, the Elysee Palace late Monday, as pressure grows on Damascus. 

In their second discussion in two days about Saturday's suspected chemical attack, Emmanuel Macron and US leader Donald Trump "reiterated their desire for a firm response from the international community to these new violations of the chemical weapons ban".

The statement comes after Trump warned Monday that Damascus and Moscow may face consequences over the latest alleged chemical weapons atrocity of the Syrian civil war, promising a decision on military action within hours.

The US leader met with his cabinet and then dined with top generals, telling reporters "we have a lot of options militarily and we'll be letting you know pretty soon ... probably after the fact." 

Trump was speaking after a stormy emergency session on the UN Security Council in New York, where Russia's ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected a US call for the world body to set up a probe to identify the perpetrators of the suspected attack in Douma.

But US ambassador Nikki Haley warned the United States would act regardless of the outcome of the UN debate, and allies France and Britain had already backed joint action in response to what rescuers called a "poisonous chlorine gas attack" late Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syria Douma Chemical Attack Donald Trump Macron

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp