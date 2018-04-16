Home World

At least 9 dead in floods in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam

At least nine people in Tanzania's commercial capital died after heavy rains flooded homes and roads, authorities said on Monday.

By UNI

DAR ES SALAAM: At least nine people in Tanzania's commercial capital died after heavy rains flooded homes and roads, authorities said on Monday.

Police chief Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists the people died as a result of heavy rainfall over the past three days.

Television footage showed residents seeking shelter on rooftops.

Authorities ordered schools to be closed for two days starting on Tuesday to assess infrastructure damage.

Dar es Salaam, a coastal city of 5 million, suffers from frequent floods due to poor public drainage systems and unplanned housing settlements.

The state-run meteorological agency said seasonal rains were expected to continue until May.

