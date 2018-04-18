NEW DELHI: The Indo-UK joint statement touched upon ways to reinvigorate the Commonwealth, and ramp up bilateral cooperation in technology; trade, investment and finance; Defence and cyber security; counter-terrorism and responsible global leadership including tackling climate change and step up people to people contacts.

“We are committed to making this a strategic partnership, that spans the globe and the century, seeing our special relationship evolve and improve in coming years. We encourage our business, cultural and intellectual leaders to exploit the millions of interactions that already link India and the UK, from family to finance, business to Bollywood, sport to science – so that millions more British and Indians exchange and learn, travel, trade and thrive together,” the statement concluded.