Judiciary won't influence outcome of Pakistan's general election: Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal
By UNI | Published: 18th April 2018 11:49 PM |
Last Updated: 18th April 2018 11:49 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Pressure from Pakistan's judiciary won't influence the outcome of upcoming general elections this year, Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the election would be free and fair.
Earlier this month, Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from holding office for life amid an ongoing corruption trial.