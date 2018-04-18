NEW DELHI: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Theresa May's talks on economic offenders, the case of absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya was also discussed, according to sources.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, during a press briefing, confirmed that the issue of economic offenders was also raised during the meet.

"The issue of economic offenders was also raised and this was among a number of consular issues that were raised," Gokhale said.

Mallya is wanted in India in a money laundering case and an alleged bank fraud case in the country.

He left India after defaulting on loans that run into hundreds of crores.

India has submitted more than thousand pages dossier in the London court as part of the evidence against Mallya.

Earlier in January, the court extended the bail of Mallya to April 2 in connection with the case.

Mallya, who was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April last year, is out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds.

Apart from this case, the High Court of London on February 12 had ordered Mallya to pay an estimated USD 90 million to a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company in claims.

The case involves a number of aircraft leased by Vijay Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from BOC Aviation in 2014.