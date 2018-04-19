SEOUL: A peace treaty to formally end the Korean War "must be pursued", South Korean President Moon Jae-in said today, ahead of a summit next week with Kim Jong Un, leader of the nuclear-armed North.

"The armistice that has dragged on for 65 years must come to an end," Moon told media company representatives at the Blue House, adding: "The signing of a peace treaty must be pursued after an end to the war is declared.