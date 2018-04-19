Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people not to politicise rape in the country. “A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate this exploitation of our daughters?” he asked a large gathering at the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ diaspora event at Central Hall, Westminister, London in the context of the horrific Unnao and Kathua gang-rapes.

“Can we compare the number of rapes in different governments? We cannot say there were this many rapes in our government and that many in yours.

There cannot be a worse way to deal with it,” he said. Describing rape as an evil not just of an individual, but of society, he said one should remember that the one “committing the sin” is someone’s son. “That’s why I presented this issue from the Red Fort in a new way. I had said that if a daughter comes late, parents ask where had she gone and why. Whom did she meet? Everyone asks their daughters, but you should also ask your sons where they had been,” he said.

Modi also declared that after the surgical strikes against Pakistan in September 2016, he had informed the Pakistani side before announcing it in India.

“I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did so they can come and take dead bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on the phone. At 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media,” he said. Expressing pride that the strike was carried out without any loss of Indian soldiers, he said, “India has never desired anyone else’s territory. During World War I and II we had no stake but our soldiers took part. These were big sacrifices.”

Modi, who received a standing ovation on his arrival at the event, which was moderated by CFBC head Prasoon Joshi, began by declaring that “it’s the power of India’s democracy that allows a chaiwaala to enter a royal palace, where access is restricted to a few families.”

The session was interspersed with clips of Indians from various walks of life talking about how their lives had changed due to the changes Modi had brought about.