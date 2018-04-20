ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's anti-corruption body today decided to investigate allegations against former dictator Pervez Musharraf for "holding assets beyond means" and "wrongful use of authority", media reports said.

The former president, who is currently living in exile in Dubai, also faces high treason charges in Pakistan.

Musharraf, 74, was declared an absconder by an anti-terrorism court in the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and had postponed his return to the country in March over security concerns.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) executive board today decided to investigate allegations against former president Musharraf for "holding assets beyond means", Dawn News reported.

The NAB executive board will also investigate the retired general for "wrongful use of power," it said.

The NAB chairman, (retd) Justice Javed Iqbal, also ordered probe against various current and former officials, including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, for owning an offshore company; and the president of Bank of Punjab, for having assets beyond means, the report said.

On February 9, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had redefined NAB's powers allowing the bureau to investigate ex-military men, especially retired generals, and directed it to investigate Musharraf for his alleged corruption while in office.

Lt. Col. (retd) Inamur Rahim in 2014 approached the IHC seeking a probe into the alleged corruption by Musharraf.

In his complaint, the petitioner had asked NAB to hold an inquiry into the allegation that Musharraf in his nomination papers had declared assets which were beyond his known sources of income, the report said.

Rahim claimed that Musharraf as Chief of the Army Staff as well as Pakistan's President had violated his oath according to which he was duty bound to defend the country and protect its citizens.