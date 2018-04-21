The teen obtained 'extremely sensitive' documents on military and intelligence operations.

LONDON: A British teenager was sentenced to two years behind bars on Friday after he was convicted of illegally obtaining the E-mail and phone accounts of senior US intelligence officials.

Eighteen-year-old Kane Gamble, who tricked his way to get the officials' information, had admitted a number of charges.

The court said he damaged the "effectiveness" of the wider law enforcement community, Xinhua reported.

Gamble will serve two years at a youth detention centre. His lawyer said he was "naive" and never meant to "harm" any individuals.

But the judge, Justice Haddon-Cave said Gamble ran a campaign of cyber terrorism.

The teen obtained "extremely sensitive" documents on military and intelligence operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the court was told.