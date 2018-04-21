Palestinian protesters run to take cover from teargas during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza's border with Israel (File | AP)

GAZA CITY: Health officials say Israeli soldiers firing from across a border fence have killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded more than 150 others as several thousand people in blockaded Gaza staged a fourth round of weekly protests on the border with Israel.

Huge black plumes of smoke from burning tires engulfed the border area on Friday. Some of the activists threw stones toward the fence or flew kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails.

The latest deaths brought to 32 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in protests since late March.

More than 1,600 have been wounded by live rounds in the past three weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.