North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday said he would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches (File | AP)

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said North Korea's announcement that it would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests was a step in the right direction but added that Pyongyang must reveal its nuclear and missile programme.

"To enter into a serious political process working towards the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, it is however necessary for Pyongyang to follow specific steps and to disclose its complete nuclear and missile programme in a verifiable way," Maas said on Saturday.

"This demand is in accordance with the expectations of the international community," he added.