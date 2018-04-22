LONDON: It is time for celebrations at the United Kingdom's Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth turned 92 on Saturday.

The Queen and other members of the royal family will attend a star-studded concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, according to the official Royal Family Twitter account.

The queen's birthday is celebrated twice a year, once on April 21, which is her actual birth date and later again in June.

The second birthday was started as a tradition in 1784.

Last year it was celebrated on Saturday, June 17. In 2018, it is scheduled for Saturday, June 9.

The Royal Family's Twitter handle released a couple of pictures of young Queen Elizabeth while paying tribute to her.

"Happy 92nd Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!#QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty"

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II had announced his son Prince Charles to become the head of the commonwealth nations, an announcement made at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London.

Further, the Buckingham Palace is also gearing up for the much-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and actor Meghan Markle later on May 19.