WASHINGTON: National security advisor (NSA) John Bolton on Friday (local time) named Undersecretary of Commerce Mira Ricardel as his deputy, announced the White House.

"I selected her as deputy national security advisor because her expertise is broad-based and includes national security matters related to our alliances, defense posture, technology security, foreign security assistance and arms control," the US media quoted NSA Bolton, as saying, in a statement.

Ricardel, a longtime government official has served stints at the departments of State, Defense and Commerce.

Ricardel, a former Bush era defense official who also worked for Boeing, advised US President Donald Trump's transition team on defence issues in late 2016 and early 2017, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Ricardel spent the first two years of the Bush administration as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Eurasia before spending two more years as acting assistant secretary of defense for international security policy.