A relative of a victim cries outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul. (AP)

KABUL: A suicide bomb in Kabul on Sunday killed 57 people and wounded 119 others.

It is the latest in a string of deadly attacks in the war-weary Afghan capital since the start of 2018:

January

- January 4: a suicide attacker blows himself up near a crowd of police and protesters, killing at least 13 people, all police, and wounding 18. The Islamic State group claims responsibility.

- January 20: Taliban gunmen storm the Intercontinental hotel, opening fire on guests and staff and taking dozens hostage.

In an hours-long overnight siege, the attack in the luxury hotel officially kills 25 people, with other sources putting the toll at more than 40, of which 15 are foreigners.

- January 27: an explosives-packed ambulance blows up in a crowded street where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds more. The attack is claimed by the Taliban.

- January 29: at least 11 soldiers are killed in a pre-dawn attack on a military compound, claimed by the Islamic State group.

March

- March 2: a child is killed and several people are wounded when a car bomb detonates near a passing Australian embassy convoy. No group claims responsibility.

- March 9: a suicide bomber on foot blows himself up in a Shiite area, killing at least nine people and wounding 18 others.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, takes place near a gathering to mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari -- a prominent former leader of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic community who was killed by the Taliban.

- March 21: more than 30 people, mostly teenagers, are killed when a suicide bomber on foot blows himself up as Afghans celebrate the Persian New Year holiday. The Islamic State group claims the attack that wounds another 65 people.

April

- April 22: an Islamic State bomber kills 57 people including women and children and wounds 119, all civilians, outside a voter registration centre amid preparations for legislative elections in October.