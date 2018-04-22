BAGHDAD: Iraqis are set to head to the polls on May 12 for parliamentary elections.

At the end of the ballot, the 329 members of parliament elected from party lists will be tasked with forming a government and electing a prime minister and president.

After the 2003 US-led invasion and the fall of Saddam Hussein, Iraq held its first general election in January 2005, selecting a parliament tasked with drafting a new constitution.

It then held parliamentary elections in December 2005, with two subsequent polls in 2010 and 2014.

Here is everything you need to know about Iraq's 2018 parliamentary elections.

Voters

Nearly 24.5 million of Iraq's than 35 million people are registered to vote. They are spread out across 18 provinces.

Voters can cast their ballots at 8,148 polling stations across the country, all of which are equipped for electronic voting.

According to Iraqi authorities, nearly 11 million biometric identity cards have been distributed to authenticate identities.

The 285,564 internal refugees eligible to vote will do so in one of 166 polling stations in 70 camps spread across eight provinces in the country.

Iraqis in the diaspora can also vote in 19 countries.

Voters will select party lists and seats will be divided up according to the number of votes each list secures.

Candidates

There are 6,982 candidates, including 2,014 women, set to run in the polls.

They will be competing for 329 seats, including nine reserved for minorities -- Christians, Shabaks, Yezidis, Mandeans and Fayli Kurds -- and 83 for women.

Candidates, selected based on their position in the party, will be elected to four-year terms in parliament.

There are 87 party lists in this year's election.

The main lists are as follows: