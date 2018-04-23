KABUL: At least 14 Taliban militants were killed in military operations in two Afghan provinces, authorities said on Monday.

"Six terrorists were killed and five others injured following an Afghan National Army (ANA) cleanup operation in Takhar province on Sunday," Xinhua news agency quoted defence officials as saying.

In the neighbouring Kunduz province, eight militants were killed and four others wounded after Afghan army and intelligence agency operatives launched an operation in Aqtash district.

The victims included two Taliban commanders, the sources added.