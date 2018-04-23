BEIJING: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to discuss bilateral ties.

Swaraj, who is here on a four-day visit to take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), met Wang at Zhongnanhai, the Chinese leadership compound, in Beijing.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj continues her engagement with the Chinese leadership on the 2nd day of her visit, calling on the Vice President of China Wang Qishan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

She met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi yesterday and discussed a host of bilateral issues and ways to step-up the pace of high-level interactions to improve the relationship.

During their talks, the two sides announced that prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping would hold an informal summit from April 27 to 28 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.