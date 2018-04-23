Trans Action Pakistan said that 56 transgenders have been killed since 2015.

ISLAMABAD: A transgender was shot dead after being beaten up by a group of armed men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the media reported on Monday.

The group raided Khan Ullah alias Sheena's house in Swabi district on Sunday night, beat her up and then shot her dead, according to Trans Action Pakistan, an organisation that addresses the needs and issues of the community.

The organisation accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of completely failing to protect the community in the province, saying that 56 transgenders have been killed since 2015, reports Dawn news.

An FIR has been registered against the assailants and an investigation is underway.

However, the motive remains unknown.

Pakistan's total population of transgender people reported in the sixth Popu­lation and Housing Census in 2017 was 10,418, reports Dawn news.

Punjab province has 64.4 per cent of the country's transgender population with 6,709 people registered in the category

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounts for 913 transgender people.