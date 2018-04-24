Armenian PM Serzh Sarkisian, left, gestures as he leaves a meeting with protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, right, in Yerevan. (AP)

YEREVAN: Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said he was ready to lead the country after the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian following eleven days of protests against his rule.

"Yes of course we are ready to lead our country," Pashinyan said at a news conference in Yerevan, after being asked whether he was ready to steer the government of the ex-Soviet South Caucasus country.

"If people will bestow on me this responsibility, I'll assume the responsibility," Pashinyan said.

On Wednesday morning the 42-year-old leader of the Civil Contract party is set to meet the acting head of government Karen Karapetyan to discuss the transfer of power.

According to Armenian law, lawmakers in the parliament, where Sarkisian's Republican Party have a majority, have a week to propose new candidates for PM and could hold a vote on May 2.