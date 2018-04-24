KABUL: 16 security officers were killed in two separate incidents of terror attacks in Afghanistan's western Badghis province.

Taliban insurgents attacked a check post in Qala-i-Naw city earlier on Monday which led to the death of nine soldiers, as reported by the Tolo news.

In another incident, seven policemen were killed in another Taliban attack on a police check post in Qads district.

None of the local officials have commented upon the attacks.