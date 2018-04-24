Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Sunday, April 22, 2018. | AP

BEIJING: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council to take strong measures against states encouraging and financing terrorism while combating global terrorism.

Addressing the on-going Shanghai Cooperation ministerial meeting at Beijing, Swaraj said, "We strongly believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists but should also identify and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups."

Swaraj further highlighted the need for the establishment of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Two decades ago India had proposed for the development of such anti-terror convention at the United Nations.

She said that there is an imminent need to build a structure that will combat terrorism which is an enemy of the basic human rights including life, peace and prosperity.

Swaraj strongly accused the criminal terrorist militias of destroying the "architecture of international stability and build walls of fear in societies that believe in pluralism."

She further welcomed the clarity depicted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regarding global terrorism.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is later scheduled to depart for Mongolia as part of her two-nation visit.