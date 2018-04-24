Toronto cops say van incident looked deliberate
TORONTO: Toronto's police chief says an incident in which a rented van smashed into pedestrians appeared to have been deliberate.
Police Chief Mark Saunders made the comment at a news conference Monday night hours after the van killed 10 people and left 15 more hospitalized. The driver had fled but was surrounded by police and detained.
Saunders said, "The incident definitely looked deliberate."
The chief identified the suspect as Alek Minassian, a 25-year-old from the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill.