Danish inventor Madsen gets life term for Swedish journalist's murder
By AFP | Published: 25th April 2018 04:38 PM |
Last Updated: 25th April 2018 04:41 PM | A+A A- |
COPENHAGEN: A Copenhagen court on Wednesday found Danish inventor Peter Madsen guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his homemade submarine last year, handing him a life sentence.
Madsen, 47, had admitted chopping up the 30-year-old's body and throwing her remains overboard in waters off Copenhagen, but claimed her death was accidental.