VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis Wednesday called on the leaders of North and South Korea to seek a "path to reconciliation" at their upcoming summit.

Kim Jong Un is due to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday in the border village of Panmunjom, becoming the first North Korean leader to visit the South since the Korean War ended 65 years ago.

"I ask them to have the courage of hope by becoming artisans of peace," the pope said in his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square, calling for "a concrete path to reconciliation" and "transparent dialogue."

"The Holy See accompanies, supports and encourages" this meeting, he added.

The high-level summit is intended to pave the way for a separate highly anticipated encounter between Kim and US President Donald Trump.