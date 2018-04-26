WUHAN: Usually when world leaders meet, they congregate at high-end boutique hotels, plush convention halls, luxuriant auditoriums, or opulent offices.

However, the norm would be broken when two powerful Asian leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping - will meet for a two-day 'informal' summit.

Speaking to ANI, India's Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale, said that since the leaders are free to talk on anything, the leaders will probably discuss issues while walking in a park or during a boat ride on the East Lake.

East Lake is one of the top tourist places Wuhan. The large freshwater lake, surrounded by the beautiful parks and luscious vegetation, offers boat rides and many other serene places, where such important talks can be held between the two leaders.

The Ambassador also mentioned a walk in the park. The city of Wuhan is full of beautiful parks such as Wuhan Botanical Garden, Dayu Shenhua Park, and Donghu Tingtao Scenic Area.

While meetings between political leaders are unheard of at such places, it is very likely that the two will break the convention and meet at such cheerful, pleasing places.

Apart from the East Lake and various parks, here are other 'friendly' tourist places which are perfect contenders to be the next meeting point for the two world leaders:

- Jianghan Guan - This place makes for a good option as it offers scenic beauty, along with a boat ride in a river.

- Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge - A river bridge that connects two parts of the city makes for a perfect location for a comfortable stroll and endless talks.

- Donghu National Park - Full of parks, flora, fauna, and a beautiful lake, this national park can also be an ideal location for an undisturbed talk between the leaders.

- Baotong Temple - The serenity of this place, in conjunction with the religious importance, can offer the perfect environment for their meet.

The meeting, which is going to commence from Friday, is going to be focused on global issues and the two Asian economies' outlook on the world. Also, no MoUs will be signed or any joint statements will be released.

This summit is probably the first of its kind, especially between the two Asian giants.

The meeting comes at a time when two sides are looking to "reset" ties, which suffered during the two-month Doklam standoff last year.

Troops of the two nations were engaged in an eyeball to eyeball situation near the Sikkim border after the Indian Army soldiers stopped a road construction activity undertaken by the People's Liberation Army in the area.