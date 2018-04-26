ULAANBAATAR: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met Mongolia's President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Mongolia.

External Affairs Minister on Wednesday addressed the Indian community in the Buddhist nation. She delivered a keynote speech at an event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Late Venerable 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche.

This is Swaraj's maiden visit to Mongolia after she joined the office as the EAM in 2014.

She arrived in Mongolia on Tuesday after wrapping her China's visit during which she attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Beijing.