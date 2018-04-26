In this file photo dated Saturday, March 10, 2018, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper Murat Sabuncu, smiles after being released from the prison complex in Silivri, Turkey. | AP

SILIVRI: A Turkish court today convicted journalists from the opposition Cumhuriyet daily for helping outlawed "terrorist" organisations, in a trial seen as a test case for press freedom.

The court in Silivri, outside Istanbul, handed out multiple sentences to 13 journalists and executives but they remain free pending appeal.

Three others were acquitted.

The judge ordered the release of Cumhuriyet chairman Akin Atalay who had been in jail for over 500 days despite his conviction, the correspondent said.