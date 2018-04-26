NEW DELHI: The Internet has found United States President Donald Trump's doppelganger in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper, La Voz de Galicia.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte."

"My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair," she told.

One twitterer wrote: "If ONLY he were just an Spanish lady working on a small farm, and not the "leader" of the free world @realDonaldTrump".

— David N (@DNealeColorado) 24 April 2018

Meanwhile, some netizens are questioning whether Trump has a long lost relative in Spain.