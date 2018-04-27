Home World

China hails 'courage' of North, South Korean leaders

As the two Korean leaders hold a landmark summit, China's spokesperson held a press conference.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, during a meeting inside the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. | AP

By AFP

BEIJING: China on Friday heaped praised on the leaders of the two Koreas for holding a landmark summit, calling their handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula a "historic moment".

"We applaud the Korean leaders' historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

"We hope and look forward to them taking this opportunity to further open a new journey of long-term stability on the peninsula."

She also cited a poem that reads: "We remain brothers after all the  vicissitudes; let's forgo our old grudges, smiling we meet again."

China is North Korea's sole major ally but it has supported a series of United Nations sanctions to punish Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile tests.

Beijing has pressed for dialogue to peacefully resolve the nuclear crisis.

TAGS
North Korea United Nations South korea
