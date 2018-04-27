Japan PM Shinzo Abe hails Korea summit, seeks 'concrete action'

By PTI

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed a historic summit between the two Koreas today, urging Pyongyang to take "concrete action" on the peninsula's denuclearisation and other issues.

"Today President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong Un held earnest discussions about North Korea's denuclearisation. I want to welcome that as a positive move toward comprehensive resolution of various issues concerning North Korea," Abe told reporters in Tokyo.

"We strongly hope that North Korea will take concrete action through this meeting and a summit between the US and North Korea," he added.